The Jerez tests saw a first confrontation between the Superbike riders and gave us some values ​​in the field for the 2023 season. However, there was no shortage of back and forth between the protagonists, who had to discuss outside the track. This is the case of Alvaro Bautista and Ana Carrasco, who teased each other during the two days of testing by accusing each other.

The reigning world champion was the author of a crash during the morning of Day 1, but at the end of the day he explained the dynamics by attributing the blame to his compatriot. Ana Carrasco was in fact on the track with the Superbike and Supersport riders and was riding a Yamaha R6. According to the Ducati rider, the 2018 SSP300 champion was going too slow and he crashed to avoid her, luckily without any consequences.

Bautista explains what happened and spares no effort when it comes to attacking, arguing that Carrasco has to ride with the amateurs: “Ana was more or less half a straight ahead of me, but under braking I approached her too quickly. I had to move to the right, going into the dirty part of the corner, so the front wheel slipped. Luckily nothing happened, but Ana should be shooting with amateurs. She is too slow to do it with Superbike and Supersport riders. You are not very sure ”.

Ana Carrasco’s response was not long in coming, and she piquedly explained her version of events. The Spanish rider relied on Twitter to have her say, echoing Bautista’s statements and defending herself by addressing her compatriot in no uncertain terms. She actually proceeded more slowly, having a bike that wasn’t up to the Superbikes that lapped at Jerez, but her version reveals another dynamic from the one told by Bautista.

“You say I have to shoot with amateurs because I’m a woman? World champion, I saw your plate on the main straight and I knew you were coming. Between Turn 1 and Turn 2 I went on the inside, turned around to see when you’d pass and I saw you crash…so don’t talk bullshit,” tweeted Ana Carrasco.