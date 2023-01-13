The Spaniard of the Aruba team, king of the category last season, launched a poll on Twitter asking for suggestions from the fans. The preference of followers is clear. And Alvaro: “I’ll update you soon”

Alvaro Bautista is preparing to defend his Superbike throne. The Spanish, king of the category in 2022 on the saddle of the Ducati, he is called upon to counter the return of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, the most accredited challengers. First, however, there is a Hamlet-like doubt to resolve: is it better to show off the number 1 on the hull, the privilege of the world champion, or to remain faithful to the classic 19? Bautista decided to ask his fans for advice with a poll on Twitter. And the answer was quite unequivocal.

poll — At the beginning of the year, Alvaro posed the question to his followers: "Happy 2023 everyone! Which number do you prefer for this season? 1 or 19?". The poll recorded the clear preference of fans for 1, with as much as 70% of the votes. A week later, the Spaniard noted the supporters' response to his question, thanking them for their participation, but reserving the last word for the final choice: "Thank you all for your comments, now I know what yours is." preference. Soon you will also know my decision".

previous — If Bautista listened to his fans, the number 1 would return to the Ducati fairing after 18 years in Superbike. In 2005, James Toseland was the last Ducati rider to sport the reigning world champion's symbol. The defense of the title didn't bring brilliant results, with the Briton winning only one heat in the whole season and only fourth in the drivers' standings. Between Toseland and Bautista there were two other kingpins on the Ducati, namely Troy Bayliss and Carlos Checa, but neither of them chose the number 1. The Australian, after winning the title in 2006, remained faithful to the 21, while at the end of 2008 he retired as world champion. The Spaniard, king in 2011, did not abandon his historic 7 the following season. What will Alvaro choose? Make history and please the fans or follow the example of Troy and Carlos? All that remains is to wait.