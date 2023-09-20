The World Superbike paddock is preparing to support the second “double” of the season after the one in Australia and Indonesia. In fact, free practice for the Tissot Aragon Round will begin on Friday morning at 10.30am, followed in the following week by the Pirelli Portuguese Round before the weekend that will close 2023, scheduled in Jerez de la Frontera (Spain) from 22 to 29 October.

Alvaro Bautista arrives at Motorland in Aragon with a 57 point lead over Razgatlioglu (Yamaha). In the ranking dedicated to the manufacturers, Ducati has an advantage of 82 points over Yamaha while in the one reserved for the Teams, Aruba.it Racing – Ducati has to recover 32 points from the Pata Yamaha Prometeon team.

“It’s always special to race in Aragon in front of my family, friends and Spanish fans. It’s a Home GP for me and that’s why I really want to get on the track. Motorland is a very beautiful circuit but also very demanding. We have always had a good feeling with the bike on this track and therefore the goal is to work well since Friday morning and have fun in all the sessions”, said Bautista.

After the unfortunate Sunday at Magny-Cours, preceded by the excellent podium (P2) achieved in Race-1, Michael Rinaldi wants to return to fighting for victory on the track where he won (in 2020 with the Ducati Panigale V4 R of the Go Eleven ) the first career success in the Superbike World Championship.

“We’re going to Aragon with confidence. It’s a track that I really like and the tests we did three weeks ago helped us have a good starting base. We’re aware of our potential and for this reason I can’t wait to get down there.” on the track to give my best, as always”, added Rinaldi.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Supersport: Bulega to consolidate at the top

With three rounds still to go – and 150 points up for grabs – Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team find themselves firmly at the top of the standings with 60 points ahead of Manzi (Yamaha). Also in World Supersport, Ducati is at the top of the Manufacturer title standings with 395 points and a lead of 64 over Yamaha.

“I’m happy to return to Aragon where we will try to replicate the beautiful weekend at Magny-Cours. We had the opportunity to do two days of testing at Motorland, but I must admit that the lack of references and the non-optimal track conditions do not allow us they provided extremely clear indications. This is why I can’t wait to get on my Panigale V2 to have, this time, some tangible references with the other Supersport riders”, concluded Bulega.