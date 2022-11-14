He came close to the feat last year, but this time he did not miss his goal: Axel Bassani won the title of best independent rider of the 2022 season in Mandalika. The Motocorsa team rider failed to do so in 2021, in which he made his debut as the youngest driver on the grid. But the solidity shown during this year, added to a bit of more experience, allowed him to present himself at the last round of the season with a strong title.

On more than one occasion this year Bassani has undermined the leading riders, even leading a race and trying to keep up with the trio that made the difference this season. He has not yet managed to achieve success, but he can still boast important results that have allowed him to conquer the title of best independent driver with a round earlier than the end of 2022.

Having taken another step forward, the time has come for Axel to achieve another goal: to win. It will not be an easy task, especially with Bautista, Razgatlioglu and Rea firmly in the top three. But the rider Motocorsa does not expect to succeed next weekend at Phillip Island. He still has one season with the team he made his debut with last year and the trust placed in him pushes him to give even more.

But success is not a new goal that comes with the title of independent. Last year he had already come close to winning, but a fall prevented him from succeeding. This year he boasts three podiums, but also a considerable roadmap that allows him to be the best independent: “Before the season this was my goal, because last year I didn’t succeed due to a crash. Now I’ve done it with four races to go! I think we did a really good job because the second in the standings (Garrett Gerloff, editor’s note) is 100 points behind ”.

Now only one thing is missing, victory. Bassani does not hold back and aims high, but to succeed he has to improve some aspects. It is not a problem for the Veneto rider of the Motocorsa team, who already knows where to work: “I made 3 podiums and now I want to win a race because I think I can do it. But I have to start well on Friday, because I usually only manage to be competitive on Sunday mornings. So it’s hard, because the top three are already in place since Friday and are always in front. I have to do like them ”.

Another aspect to fix is ​​the Superpole Race. The short heat does not go down for many drivers and Axel is one of them. The 10 laps are reductive according to some. But it is present in the format and will have to adapt by working on it: “I don’t like the Superpole Race, in my opinion it’s not a race. You have to push like an animal for 10 laps without managing. With three races every weekend it’s difficult, especially on tracks like Mandalika, where it’s very hot. This does not mean that I will not be able to be competitive in that race as well if I get right ”.

The world championship won by Bautista on a Ducati gives Bassani confidence, who looks optimistically towards 2023: “I hope that next year Ducati can help me stay with the best because that’s my goal, I want to win and try to stay in the top 3. seats in the league. I think we can do it because I’m not that far away ”.