In the last round of the world championship before the summer break, which took place in Most, Axel Bassani seems to have earned promotion to an official team. The young rider of the Motocorsa team finished all three races as the best independent rider, putting himself in the position to succeed Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who instead had a weekend of ups and downs.

“We are close to the top three,” said with satisfaction Bassani, who aims to take another step forward after the hesitated break. “I want to keep up with the top three in the next races and we have the potential to do so.” The Motocorsa team rider won three fifth places in the Most round and is currently seventh in the general classification, 183 points behind his brand-mate and world leader Alvaro Bautista, and only 19 points behind his direct rival Michael Ruben Rinaldi, fifth.

However, Honda also appears to be interested in Bassani, according to Eurosport UK information. The Italian driver, however, does not feed the rumors on the market: “I don’t know anything about it. I am concentrating on track work. What happens off the track is my manager’s job ”. It would certainly not be a surprise to think that more teams are interested in Axel Bassani. In fact, riding the Ducati Panigale V4R, he made his debut last year surprising everyone. But what do you think of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade? “Honda is Honda. They have a lot of potential. At the moment it is not going well enough, but Honda will recover. I am convinced of that.”

Axel Bassani, Motocorsa Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Most it became clear how much Bassani was aiming for the place of Michael Rinaldi, who is fighting for his future with the factory Ducati team. “I liked the duel because I was able to overtake him”, remarked directly the rider of the Motocorsa team, the protagonist of a great duel with his compatriot, brand mate and now the first rival for the official saddle.

Unlike the official Ducati team, however, Bassani will not be able to test in the next tests in Barcelona with his Motocorsa team before the resumption of the 2022 season at Magny-Cours: “No, we will not try. At the moment we don’t have the budget for a test like the one the factory teams are doing. But I will continue to prepare. In mid-August I will train with my production Ducati. It’s even better when you can defeat Michael and Alvaro without having done the tests. “