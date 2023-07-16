On his home track, Axel Bassani came close to achieving the feat: he still has to wait a little longer to get on the top step of the podium, but he came very close in Race 2 today at Imola. The Motocorsa team rider put himself at the command in the first laps after the sensational crash of Alvaro Bautista when he was in the lead, but then he could do nothing against a Toprak Razgatlioglu in great form.

Bassani was thus “satisfied” with the second position at the finish line, a result which however is extremely satisfying. Axel is the best of the Ducatis, the best independent and the only one who gave the Turkish Yamaha a hard time: “I tried! Yesterday was also a good day to try, but it was impossible to do anything with the front tyre. But today the feeling was good, I tried to manage the race and do my pace, but Toprak is Toprak”.

“I think Toprak’s bike was a little bit better, but it was also my first time in the lead and it’s not easy to manage the race. Now we understand something more and we will see next time. Toprak does his job, gives 100% and has distanced himself. These are the races, it’s normal. Second position here in Imola is fine, because this track is quite complicated for me. I’m happy to be the first Ducati, I think we did a good job today”.

One might think that Bautista’s fall had gassed Bassani, reinvigorated by the idea that this time, without the great ruler, it was possible. However, the Motocorsa standard bearer reveals that he didn’t even think about wanting to give everything for Bautista’s absence, but simply to continue his race: “I continued on my way, I continued the race. I didn’t look at Bautista, for me he’s an opponent like any other, he’s a normal person like everyone else!”

“It’s tougher when you’re fighting for fifth or sixth position, because the riders behind are tough,” Axel explains about his experience leading the race. “In front it’s more of a head, you start thinking about where to pass. It’s better, because you can do all things more slowly. I like to fight for the top three positions and I feel good when I’m in front.”

This is a new situation for Bassani, who however is finding himself increasingly battling with the greats of this championship. In fact, on more than one occasion he managed to finish ahead of Jonathan Rea, fourth today: “It’s not easy to have Jonathan behind, but it’s ok by now because we’ve done many races together. I feel good with him, with Toprak…it’s nice to fight with them, I’m happy”.

Bassani is also happy to have finally broken the “curse of Imola”. Historically it hasn’t been a track on which he feels comfortable, but today he has shown that he can also fight on tracks that are more difficult for his riding style than he is. The heat also contributed to making everything more difficult: “It’s very special, but so is it when you finish the race because today was like driving through fire! When you finish you say ‘oh finally’. For the decision to shorten Race 2, we were all of the same idea because it was impossible to run two races in one day with these temperatures. We are athletes, but we are also human.”