The 2024 World Superbike season looks very interesting, among the many new features this year. However, there are those who continue along the line of continuity, this is the Barni team, which today presented the bike also entrusted to Danilo Petrucci. The duo has grown little by little over the past season and is now preparing to return to the track.

Before going into action, the independent Ducati team presents itself in the setting of Reggio Emilia. Barni, under the guidance of owner Marco Barnabò, has unveiled the Panigale V4R which will also carry the number 9 of the rider from Terni this year. There are no major changes in terms of livery on the four-cylinder, with Spark still acting as the main sponsor and a fairing in which black predominates. There is no shortage of red and white, which were a trademark of the team last year too.

Danilo Petrucci, Barni Spark Racing Team Photo by: Barni Racing Team

“We both wanted this renewal because both the team and I know that there are all the conditions to do better than last year where more than satisfactory results were achieved. If we are still here it is because we want more. In 2023 we took half the season to be competitive, now we start again with a different awareness from the first race”, says Danilo Petrucci.

Marco Barnabò, Barni Team Principal, echoes this: “2024 will be the tenth season in the world championship and those who choose to stay by our side also bond a little with Ducati. It would be nice to celebrate with good results, we lack nothing to do so: we worked hard all winter with our technical partners and I'm sure the riders did the same. We want to be protagonists in all championships. Special thanks to Ducati and all the sponsors who allow us to compete at high levels on all fronts.”