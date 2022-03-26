The two days of testing in Barcelona end in the sign of rain, which gave us a first taste of what could be the values ​​on the field in the 2022 World Superbike season. If yesterday Alvaro Bautista had dictated the law, on the final day it was Toprak Razgatlioglu who reestablished the hierarchy, climbing to the top of the times table.

With the riders returned to the pits early due to adverse conditions, no one was able to improve the time set by the reigning world champion, who on a dry track had set a 1’40 “571, a time lower than the one signed. yesterday by the Ducati rider. Yamaha rider Pata Brixx made a big comeback after chasing the first day, proving he was the man to beat and inflicting almost four tenths on the Spaniard.

Bautista in fact chases in second position and precedes a surprising Iker Lecuona. The rookie he signed a 1’41 ”033, which brought him just over four tenths from the top. The Honda rider managed to put the wheels of his Fireblade ahead of those of the more famous Kawasaki. Jonathan Rea appeared more in the shadows in this session today and did not go beyond the fourth fastest time. The six-time world champion pays a delay of almost six-tenths of what was his first rival last year and who appears to be in excellent shape in 2022 as well.

However, with Rea’s ZX-10RR we have as many as four different manufacturers in the top four and this can portend a hard-fought championship. Lecuona was the surprise of the day, but the other three remain the main candidates for the world title, with the three main contenders confirming themselves at the top. Except for the surprising Lecuona, the “first of the others” is once again Garrett Gerloff, who on the GRT team’s Yamaha puts himself in fifth position and confirms himself as the best of the independents.

The American precedes Michael Ruben Rinaldi, even today more delayed than his teammate and above all from the top: despite a sixth time with a time trial that indicates him as the first driver to go beyond the second delay from Razgatlioglu, the Aruba.it Racing driver – Ducati is happy with his race pace. The rider from Romagna closes the second day of testing ahead of former teammate Scott Redding. The British improved on the BMW M1000RR and lowered his time compared to the first day, finishing in seventh position.

The HRC team can be satisfied with this test session in Barcelona, ​​in which both riders took the top 10: if Lecuona surprised with the third time, Xavi Vierge also defended himself by signing the eighth time of the day. The rookie stays ahead of the other rookie, Phillip Oettl. The Go Eleven rider takes the Ducati to ninth position, while the top 10 is closed by Lucas Mahias with team Puccetti’s Kawasaki.

In this second and final day of testing Andrea Locatelli and Alex Lowes are struggling, remaining out of the group of the top ten and seem to struggle more than their teammates. The Bergamo rider is 11th ahead of the British rider from Kawasaki, 12th. Both are paying almost a second and a half late from the leader Razgatlioglu. Behind them is Kohta Nozane, 13th with the R1 of the GRT team. Who is struggling is also Ilya Mikhalchik, called to replace the injured Michael van der Mark and only 14th at the end of the final day of testing.

BMW therefore boasts only one rider in the top 10, because the two standard bearers of the Bonovo team are very late: Eugene Laverty precedes Loris Baz and are 15th and 16th respectively. Behind them is the other rookie Luca Bernardi, who in the saddle of the Panigale V4R of the Barni team seems to be struggling a little longer and is unable to go beyond the 17th time trial. Oliver Konig is 18th, while Loris Cresson and Hafizh Syahrin close the group, 19th and 20th respectively.

As for Supersport, once again it is Nicolò Bulega who dictates the law. The Aruba driver signs a 1’45 ”110, taking the lead and preventing his opponents from getting close to their time. The rookie inflicts almost two seconds on Raffaele De Rosa, second for the intermediate class. He closes the group of the 600 Oli Bayliss, third more than two seconds behind the leader and brand mate.