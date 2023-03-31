The Circuit of Barcelona hosted two days of Superbike testing, with the factory derivatives taking to the track to “remove the rust” from the break between the first two rounds and the Assen appointment. Both days were dominated by Alvaro Bautista, who after winning Day 1, came close to breaking the track record on the final day. The reigning world champion clocked a 1’40”459, just 50 thousandths slower than the record still held by Tom Sykes.

A crash in the morning wasn’t enough to stop the Ducati rider, who raised his voice on both days, but both yesterday and today he was undermined by an excellent Iker Lecuona. The Spaniard, already second on Day 1, confirmed himself today, remaining just 62 thousandths off the reigning champion’s time. The Honda standard bearer, protagonist of a violent highside (communications from the team are awaited), is the only one who in the two days was able to get close to Bautista, however, many improved on Day 2, reaching a short classification, with 12 pilots in one second.

After the day’s stop, Jonathan Rea took to the track on the final day, placing his Kawasaki in third position. The Northern Irishman found the spark right in the final and pays exactly two tenths from the leader of the day and direct rival in the championship. Rea precedes Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who remained in fifth position with the other factory Ducati. The Romagnolo pays 359 thousandths of a delay from his teammate and leader of both days. In fifth position we find Alex Lowes, also author like the neighbor of the box of an excellent starting point at the end of Day 2.

The two Kawasaki standard bearers were able to get behind the Yamahas, the first of which belongs to Dominique Aegerter. The Swiss, credited with the sixth time, is also the best of the independent riders and managed to put the wheels of his R1 ahead of those of the official Yamaha rider Toprak Razgatlioglu. The Turkish rider did not go beyond the seventh fastest time at the end of the final day of testing in Barcelona, ​​but, despite the time trial, he said he was satisfied with the innovations brought by Yamaha.

In eighth position we find the BMW of Michael van der Mark, who once again managed to bring his M1000RR into the top ten positions ahead of his teammate Scott Redding, only 12th. The top 10 is closed by a pair of independents: Remy Gardner precedes Garrett Gerloff, the two are ninth and tenth respectively. Out of the top ten by a few thousandths of a second is Xavi Vierge, 11th. The other Italians are struggling: Andrea Locatelli is 13th, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, 14th with a crash, fortunately without consequences. Axel Bassani follows, 15th with the other independent Ducati of the Motocorsa team.