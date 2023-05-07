Alvaro Bautista is the reigning world champion and he is keen to reiterate this in every single race. In any condition, the Ducati rider confirms his dominance and in a Superpole Race in Barcelona held under light rain, he dominates his pursuers by a wide margin, left behind him to fight for podium positions.

The Spaniard passes under the checkered flag with over two seconds ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who grabs second position after a great fight in the early stages with Jonathan Rea and Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The Turk tries a slight rapprochement with Bautista, but has to surrender to the unstoppable pace of the Ducati rider.

Yamaha is celebrating, with the official pair on the podium, with Andrea Locatelli in third position. The Italian manages to exploit the mistakes of his opponents and takes a new podium which consolidates his third place also in the general classification. The excellent performance of the Yamaha rider comes in conjunction with a new mistake by Jonathan Rea: the six-time world champion makes a mistake when he is chasing second position and slips at Turn 2 ending his Superpole Race in the gravel.

Once again the Kawasaki rider runs into a zero, which makes him slip in the standings. He goes a little better than Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who manages to cross the finish line after crashing on Saturday. The Ducati rider flies in the first laps, keeping up with Bautista’s pace but then having to give in to the attacks of Toprak and Rea. However, as the laps went by, he lost ground and closed the short race in eighth position.

Immediately at the foot of the podium is an excellent Iker Lecuona, fourth with the Honda ahead of Alex Lowes, fifth. The best of the independents is once again Dominique Aegerter, who confirms his competitiveness and is sixth with the Yamaha of the GRT team. The first BMW across the line is that of Garrett Gerloff, seventh. Rounding out the top 10 are Xavi Vierge and Axel Bassani, ninth and tenth respectively.