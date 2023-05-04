Barcelona hosts the fourth round of the 2023 World Superbike season, which already in its first phase is seeing undisputed domination by Alvaro Bautista and Ducati. But on his home track, the reigning world champion will have to face an important limitation made known by the FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization: engine revs.

As usual, every three rounds the data relating to the performance of the bikes lining up on the starting grid are analysed. It emerged that Ducati will have to have a limitation of 250 rpm. Kawasaki, on the other hand, will benefit from this regulatory update, which gains the same number of engine revs.

Alvaro Bautista, Aruba.it Racing Ducati, Jonathan Rea, Kawasaki Racing Team WSBK, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The difficulties shown by the duo formed by Jonathan Rea and Alex Lowes were evident. Therefore Kawasaki, which runs its home race here due to the Provec team headquarters in Barcelona, ​​will be able to take advantage of the 5 concession points and will have 250 more engine revs in the Catalan round.

According to the Art. 2.4.2.3 of the regulation in fact, at the end of every 3 rounds it is possible to update the engine revs. This is the case, since Barcelona is the fourth round of the season, the novelty arrives. Specifically, with the rev limit, Ducati goes from 16,100 to 15,850, while Kawasaki will have 14,850. A greater balance is therefore sought, which in this case penalizes Ducati, with the addition of the 5 concession points that the Japanese manufacturer will be able to exploit.