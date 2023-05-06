Engine revs are not enough to stop Alvaro Bautista, who conquers Montmelo with an impressive showdown. In Race 1, the reigning world champion triumphed with an advantage of almost nine seconds over his pursuers and increasingly confirmed his leadership. The Ducati bearer has no rivals even on his home track and brutally beats Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea, second and third respectively, but with a more than important gap.

On Saturday afternoon in Catalonia, a red flag stopped Race 1 in the first laps due to a crash by Eric Granado, who was taken to the medical center but conscious. At the restart, Bautista always dictates the pace, but what could have been a splendid Ducati hat-trick turns into a nightmare: ready, go, Axel Bassani and Michael Ruben Rinaldi are immediately at loggerheads. At first it was the Aruba rider who put the wheels of his Panigale ahead of those of the Veneto rider, but the Motocorsa team rider responded at Turn 11, then causing Rinaldi to slip and get a Long Lap Penalty. Race ruined for both, with the Romagna rider retiring and Bassani only seventh at the finish line.

The disaster of the two Ducatisti effectively leaves the door open for Rea and Razgatlioglu, with the Kawasaki rider firmly in second position until the last lap. However, it is the Turkish rider who gets the better of it in the final stages: in fact, on the last lap, the Yamaha rider launches the attack and takes second position, relegating the Kawasaki rider to the last step of the podium. The two pay a delay of almost nine seconds from the winner and complete a race of their own.

It all seemed easy for Dominique Aegerter, who sprinted from the front row. However, the race proved to be uphill and the Swiss is fifth at the checkered flag, behind an Andrea Locatelli who made a splendid comeback. The Yamaha rider remains close to the podium, but manages to get back on top, staying with the factory R1 ahead of the GRT rider, who is also the best of the independent riders.

Followed by Iker Lecuona, author of a dull race that leads him to cross the finish line in sixth position ahead of the penalized Bassani. However, the HRC team manages to place both Fireblades on the podium with Xavi Vierge in eighth position. Rounding out the top 10 are Garrett Gerloff and Danilo Petrucci, ninth and tenth respectively. The Ducati of the Goeleven team is in difficulty, with Philipp Oettl who does not go beyond the 12th place finish.

Saturday afternoon to forget for Scott Redding, who touches Lorenzo Baldassarri and ends up on the ground. The race of Isaac Vinales and Oliver Konig also ended in the gravel. Fortunately, no consequences for the fallen pilots.