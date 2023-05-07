The duo formed by Alvaro Bautista and Ducati has no rivals, signing a stratospheric hat-trick in Barcelona. On his home circuit, the reigning world champion dominated with an eight and a half second margin over his pursuers, relegated behind him in undisputed domination. Ducati nearly scored one-two with Michael Ruben Rinaldi, but the dream faded right at the finish line, when he was outwitted by Toprak Razgatlioglu.

With this weekend’s en plein, Bautista flies higher and higher in the standings, where he is the leader with almost full tally. However, he continues not to let Toprak Razgatliolu escape, who shows himself to be fierce and, after spending the race behind Rinaldi, attacks him in the final stages, denying the Aruba team the one-two. However, the Ducati rider from Romagna can consider himself satisfied, because after the disappointment of yesterday’s long race, he manages to grab the podium.

Ducati leaves Spain with enormous satisfaction, thanks to the result of its official standard bearers, first and third respectively. The Turkish rider from Yamaha slips between the two, who in this way remains in second position in the general standings and stays ahead of his teammate Andrea Locatelli. Third in the Superpole Race, the Italian doesn’t go beyond seventh position in Race 2, struggling more than his neighbor in the garage.

Podium without Kawasaki for Race 2 at Montmelo: after the mistake on Sunday morning, he starts back but puts in place a comeback that leads him to finish the race in fifth position, behind his teammate Alex Lowes, who remains at his feet of the podium and conquers a fourth place, paying however well 11 seconds from the winner.

In Race 2 it was once again Dominique Aegerter who finished as the best independent rider: the Swiss of team GRT was eighth at the finish line ahead of the other official Honda of Iker Lecuona, ninth. At the edge of the top 10 is Garrett Gerloff, who on the saddle of the M1000R is the first of the BMW representatives, authors of an uphill race. Axel Bassani also struggles, who does not go beyond the 11th position ahead of his brand mate Danilo Petrucci, 12th with the Ducati of the Barni team.