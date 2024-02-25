In sport, Italy is accustoming us to successes and glories on every front, from tennis to swimming, through motorcycling. Precisely at Phillip Island, the Italian riders wanted to join the “big Italian party”, competing in an incredible race weekend, as perhaps we had never seen before. Nicolò Bulega triumphed with Ducati on his Superbike debut, leading an all-Italian hat-trick, but our flag was not missing on the podium in the other heats either, with Andrea Locatelli in the Superpole Race and Danilo Petrucci in Race 2.

But let's go in order: in the entry list of the English-speaking championship par excellence, this year there are six Italians, including confirmations and great news. Each of them has many dreams and expectations, the potential of which we have already seen during the winter tests. But the track gives the real answers during the race weekend and “our” team didn't have to wait. In all three races they engaged in no-discount fights, which in many cases ended with a trophy and prosecco.

Race winner Nicolo Bulega, Aruba.It Racing – Ducati

First of all Nicolò Bulega, who made his debut this weekend as an official Ducati rider. The rookiehe already arrived as the reigning Supersport champion and reaffirmed his supremacy from the winter tests in the race, dominating Race 1 and immediately taking the lead in the standings. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider was unable to repeat himself on Sunday, where he remained off the podium with two fifth positions. However, second place in the world championship, 9 points behind the leader, can be considered an excellent start for Bulega.

A step was expected and this not only arrived, but continues to prove solid: Andrea Locatelli showed great growth already last year and in Australia he continued along this line, taking the second step of the podium in Race 1 and trying to win that victory that he still lacks. He touched it, almost tasted it on Sunday in Australia, but a fall (fortunately without consequences) prevented him from touching it with his hand. However, even ending up in the gravel, he showed that he can compete with a Yamaha that is not considered among the favourites.

Andrea Locatelli, Pata Yamaha WorldSBK, Andrea Iannone, Team Go Eleven, Sam Lowes, Marc VDS Racing Team

One of the most anticipated riders, perhaps, was Andrea Iannone, who returned to racing this weekend after his long forced stop due to doping. The rider from Vasto started again from Superbike, where he immediately showed his talent. He hasn't lost his edge and it shows, riding the Goeleven team Ducati he took the front row in qualifying and climbed onto the third step of the podium, after dominating the race for several laps. Only a problem with the grip on his bike stopped him on Sunday morning, which saw him finish in 14th position. The search for redemption took him to fourth place in the afternoon at Phillip Island, an incredible result if you think about how much balance there was on the track this weekend, where he managed to have his say among many veterans.

The flash on Sunday afternoon is instead from Danilo Petrucci. Appearing more in the shadows throughout the weekend, the rider from Terni leaves Australia with the trophy for third place in Race 2. Great show of strength, that of the Barni standard bearer, who wanted to have his say and shout “present” in a Superbike where the values ​​on the field seem decidedly balanced. The experience is now starting to show and it is here that Danilo's ability to take advantage of the right situation to be able to give just enough energy to take him to the podium came out.

Danilo Petrucci, Barni Racing Team

Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Axel Bassani are more in the shade: the two started the season with some more difficulties, but the Australian round was useful for gathering information and arriving at Barcelona, ​​the next round of the world championship, stronger. The Motocorsa rider almost came close to the podium on Sunday at Phillip Island, but was unable to make it a reality. The Kawasaki rider's weekend was less satisfactory, as he was never in the fight at the top positions while watching his teammate triumph on two occasions from below. However, we are only at the beginning of a season that promises to be exciting and there will be no shortage of opportunities to shine.