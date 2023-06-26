Donington Park hosts the sixth round of the Superbike World Championship this weekend, the factory-derived bikes return to the track that was the scene of the very first race in its history now more than 30 years ago, in 1988. This year, however, the track has something new: for the first time in more than 20 years it has been resurfaced and this entails particular choices for Pirelli, which is taking measures in Great Britain.

The sole tire supplier has decided to play it safe and almost exclusively brings standard solutions to Donington, with the exception of the SCX B0800 development rear which is useful for continuing the comparison work with the standard SCX. In any case, the commitment will be less onerous for Pirelli, which despite the attention towards the 2023 novelty will not have to cope with the needs of the Supersport 300, which does not race in Great Britain.

World Superbike riders will have a total of 68 tyres, 28 front and 40 rear. As for the front, the reference range solutions are confirmed, namely the medium SC1 and the hard SC2, already available in all the rounds held this year. Each driver will have 9 pieces of SC1 and 8 of SC2 available.

As far as the rear is concerned, the riders will be able to use the solutions already seen in action in the last few rounds: the super soft standard SCX (8 pieces per rider) and its development alternative SCX-A in specification B0800 (6 pieces per rider ) to continue the direct comparison between the two options. A third possibility, but no less important, is the one offered by the soft SC0 (8 pieces per rider) which was precisely the most used option in the British Superbike round held in May. Finally, only for Superpole and Superpole Race, there is the extra soft SCQ.

Giorgio Barbier, Moto Racing Director, declares: “The novelty this year at Donington is undoubtedly the new asphalt. The resurfacing seems to have made the surface more uniform and to have optimized drainage in case of rain, but at the same time the abrasiveness has also increased. Even if a new asphalt is always an important unknown factor for tire manufacturers, in this case we are quite calm because the feedback from the British Superbike riders, the Pirelli single tire championship, who raced here in May was very positive”.

“In particular, the important increase in grip and the greater homogeneity of the surface were appreciated and the results were also seen in terms of times as many new lap records were set, in some cases even with notable improvements. On the other hand, the new asphalt seems to be more aggressive and this could make the rear SC0 a key solution because it is more resistant than the SCX, and it has in fact been the most used by the BSB riders. In any case, I expect that, if the weather conditions are right, the WorldSBK riders will also be able to show very interesting times,” he concludes in the note issued by Pirelli.