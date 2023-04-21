On Friday in free practice at the Assen round, the Superbike world championship saw the most surreal red flag in recent years. In fact, during the height of the action on the track, the second free practice session was interrupted in general dismay. No crashes, no damage to the track that was evident or at least verifiable.

None of this: it was an inflatable crocodile that forced the interruption of Dutch FP2! Just as Toprak Razgatlioglu was completing his timed lap, a green balloon with the shape of a crocodile crossed the track, fortunately not hitting the Yamaha rider. However, Race Direction decided to stop the session as a precaution and to remove the inflatable crocodile.

The cause can be attributed to the wind, which threw the inflatable crocodile off the flagpole of some Scott Redding fans in the grandstand, sending it flying up to the track, where it was almost hit by Razgatlioglu.

The interruption was very brief, the riders were able to get back on track to complete the second session on Friday, dominated by Alvaro Bautista. The reigning world champion prevailed in both sessions, closing the first day of the race weekend ahead of the Kawasaki duo, with Alex Lowes ahead of Jonathan Rea. On the other hand, Toprak Razgatlioglu (certainly not because of the crocodile) and Michael Ruben Rinaldi remained behind, tenth and 16th respectively.