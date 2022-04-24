Race 2 at Assen offers a spectacle, but above all twists, which see the title contenders as protagonists. Alvaro Bautista triumphs and does so by dominating with a solo race, also favored since he definitively changed the fate of the second heat: halfway through the race, while they were fighting for the podium positions, Jonathan Rea and Toprak Razgatlioglu ended up in the gravel. The Kawasaki rider, in an attempt to overtake the reigning world champion, hits him and both close the race well in advance, definitively leaving the road clear to the Ducati Spaniard, who flies towards the first success of the weekend.

The trio that has always made the difference, falls apart in Race 2, giving way to the outsiders, who, however, follow an impregnable Bautista: the Aruba.it – ​​Racing Ducati rider passes under the finish line with an advantage of 8 seconds. on an excellent Andrea Locatelli. For a desperate Yamaha, there is another one that celebrates and it is precisely that of the Bergamo, who had already moved to second position in the early stages of the race, when he was in pursuit of Toprak, first before succumbing to the attack. by Bautista and then ended up in the gravel.

Locatelli thus finds his first podium of the season on the same track where he had conquered his podium on his Superbike debut last year, despite paying a significant delay from the winner today. The Yamaha rider managed to take the second position in the final, overtaking an excellent Iker Lecuona, who hit the podium in his second round in the world championship of production derivatives. The Spaniard gives Honda a third position that he knows of victory and he does so in the year of his debut, showing great consistency.

Lecuona follows Alex Lowes, the only surviving official Kawasaki. The Briton takes the bike to the finish line for the first time this weekend and closes in fourth position, 13 seconds behind Bautista, winner and world leader. Behind Lowes we find Axel Bassani, in the podium positions until halfway through the race but then fifth at the finish. The Motocorsa team rider, however, is the best of the independents and ends Race 2 in front of a reinvigorated Scott Redding.

The Briton obtained the best result in Race 2 since he was in BMW and with the sixth final position he is the best of the drivers of the Monaco House. Redding passes under the checkered flag in front of former Ducati teammate Michael Ruben Rinaldi, seventh at 23 seconds from his neighbor and dominator of the race. BMW smiles at the end of the Assen round, with both bikes in the top 10: a stoic Michael van der Mark, still in pain, is eighth. Close the top 10 Xavi Vierge and Lucas Mahias, ninth and tenth respectively.

Race to forget for the GRT team, which sees both riders on the ground. The Go Eleven team with Philipp Oettl and Loris Baz also left Assen with a bad taste in their mouths, who also fell and were forced to retire. As for the Italians, Roberto Tamburini is 11th, while Gabriele Ruiu is 16th.