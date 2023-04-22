A cold Assen welcomed the riders of the Superbike world championship for the qualifying sessions that define the starting grid for Race 1. Once again Alvaro Bautista is ahead of everyone, who signs for the Superpole for the first time in 2023. The reigning champion, after dominating Friday’s free practice, confirms himself as the fastest by signing a 1’33”542 which becomes his best time ever and an unbeatable reference for anyone.

The Ducati bearer signs his seventh pole position in Superbike and mocks Jonathan Rea by just 27 thousandths, who will start from the second spot on the grid. The six-time world champion tries the feat on Saturday’s qualifying and leaps to the lead in the final stages. However, he must “settle” for the second half, but not too far from his championship rival.

The leading trio that made the difference last year is back in the front row: in fact, in third place is Toprak Razgatlioglu, who in the flying lap of Superpole finds a good feeling and pays only 119 thousandths behind the championship leader and holder of the pole. The Turkish man manages to put in a great lap despite the difficulties of the Assen weekend, in which he is struggling to keep up.

In the top three positions we find three different brands, but confirming Kawasaki’s good form on the Dutch track is Alex Lowes, who opens the second row after showing he can be with the leaders already on Friday’s free practice. The Briton is fourth and precedes an excellent Scott Redding, author of a great lap that takes him to fifth place, just two tenths behind the poleman and former teammate Bautista. The BMW rider manages to find the spark and takes the M1000RR to the top 5.

Andrea Locatelli closes the second row, sixth with the other official Yamaha. On the track where he took his first Superbike podium, the rider from Bergamo is two and a half tenths behind the leader and is the best of the Italians. In fact, he precedes Axel Bassani, who grabs the eighth time with the Ducati of the Motocorsa team. Between the two compatriots is Dominique Aegerter, seventh with the Yamaha of the GRT team and best of the independent riders.

Danilo Petrucci takes ninth position astride the Panigale V4R of the Barni team and precedes Iker Lecuona, tenth with the Honda. The Spaniard is the fastest of the winged manufacturer’s riders, very late and with the best of them six and a half tenths from the lead. Xavi Vierge is in fact 12th and Remy Gardner joins the HRC duo, 11th with the other Yamaha from the GRT lineup.

Philipp Oettl stumbles along, who is 14th on the Goeleven team Ducati behind a Loris Baz who has not yet fully recovered. The Frenchman of the Bonovo team is in fact back on track after breaking his leg in the Mandalika round at the beginning of March. Michael Ruben Rinaldi is also in extreme difficulty, who can’t find the square of a weekend that started uphill and continues to be troubled. The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider does not go beyond the 16th time and pays a full nine tenths from his teammate and holder of the pole position. The other two Italians behind him are Lorenzo Baldassarri and Gabriele Ruiu, 19th and 23rd respectively.