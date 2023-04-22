Everything seemed perfect for Alvaro Bautista in Assen: domination on Friday and first pole of the season in qualifying on Dutch Saturday morning. However, the party was postponed, because the reigning world champion was penalized by 3 positions on the starting grid for Race 1. The cause can be attributed to his proceeding slowly along the trajectory during the qualifying session, while the other riders were at time hunting.

Superpole therefore turns into a fourth position for the Ducati rider, who effectively gives the first box on the grid to Jonathan Rea, with Toprak Razgatlioglu climbing to second position. The front row is thus completed by the second Kawasaki of Alex Lowes. No Panigale therefore in the top three positions, with the Spaniard opening the second row, which he shares with Scott Redding and Andrea Locatelli.

However, Bautista isn’t the only rider to incur a penalty. For the same reason, Axel Bassani was also penalised, also forced to move back 3 places on the grid. The Motocross standard-bearer followed the defending champion in the “offending” qualifying phase, and both thus found themselves in the middle of the trajectory while the other riders proceeded quickly to attack the time.

From the initial eighth place therefore, Bassani falls back to 11th place, giving way to Danilo Petrucci, who will start from the third row, followed by Iker Lecuona. The Motocorsa team rider will start from the fourth row, between Remy Gardner and Xavi Vierge, 10th and 12th respectively.