Assen welcomes the Superbike with ideal conditions, however a problem on Loris Baz’s BMW leaves oil on the track and forces a delayed start of the Superpole Race, which upsets the balance of the Dutch Sunday morning a bit. What doesn’t change, however, is the final result: the podium is identical to that of Race 1, Alvaro Bautista signs the second success of the weekend and aims for the round figure: with the triumph in the sprint race, he gave victory number 399 to Ducati.

Jonathan Rea believes and tries, but once again he has to bow to the excessive power of the reigning world champion. The Kawasaki rider never gives up on the Spaniard and tries to overtake at various points in a Superpole Race that was shortened to 8 laps due to the delayed start. Although he was faster than his Ducati rival in some points, the six-time world champion failed to achieve success and had to settle for second place at the checkered flag, then trailing by 9 tenths.

The last step of the podium available goes to Toprak Razgatlioglu, author of a slow start and a dull race. If in the first moments of the Superpole Race he seems to be in the match, as the laps go by he loses ground against the first two. The Yamaha rider crosses the finish line in third position, one second behind the winner and after 8 laps in which he appeared more compliant.

Alex Lowes redeems himself after the disastrous Race 1 and remains close to the podium, closing the short race in fourth position. However, the Kawasaki rider pays for a good 3 seconds behind Bautista and is the author of a “solo” race. In fact, to see the fifth pass under the checkered flag, you have to wait several seconds: Andrea Locatelli closes the Superpole Race behind Lowes, however with a good 6 seconds behind the leader (3 from the British of Kawasaki).

Locatelli is the best of the Italian riders and manages to get the better of Axel Bassani, tricky in the first laps and then sixth at the finish line. The Motocorsa rider is the first of the independent riders also in the Superpole Race and precedes Dominique Aegerter, excellent seventh with the Yamaha of the GRT team. The official BMW couple also manages to grab the top 10, with Scott Redding, eighth and Michael van der Mark tenth. Between the two is Xavi Vierge, best of the Honda representatives and ninth.

Iker Lecuona struggles, who does not go beyond the 11th final place ahead of Remy Gardner, 12th with the other Yamaha of the GRT lineup. The two precede a Michael Ruben Rinaldi who can’t find the crux of the matter and is only 13th. Once again the Aruba standard-bearer is forced to run in the back-up positions and pays almost 12 seconds behind the winner and teammate Bautista.

The other Italians also lingered: Danilo Petrucci is 15th with the Panigale V4R of the Barni team, behind the other Ducati of Philipp Oettl’s Goeleven lineup. Lorenzo Baldassarri is 20th while Gabriele Ruiu is 22nd and remains ahead only of Oliver Konig, who closes the grid. A race to forget for Loris Baz, who didn’t even start after the problem he had on the warm-up lap and which forced him to delay the start.