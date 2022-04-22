The Aragon round ended in the name of Alvaro Bautista and with his signature the second round of the season begins. At Assen The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team rider restarts from where he left off in Spain and closes free practice on Friday with the best time of the combined. The world leader also flies to Holland and signs the second time in FP1 and the best in FP2. This allows him to take the lead and also run as the man to beat this weekend.

To contend for the primacy of the Spaniard is Toprak Razgatlioglu, who appeared reinvigorated after the difficulties of Aragon and finally competitive. The reigning world champion started the Assen round by signing the fastest time in FP1, following only Bautista in the second session. At the end of Friday, therefore, the Yamaha standard bearer pays only 84 thousandths from the leader of the day and of the standings.

On Friday in Assen he chases Jonathan Rea, who is third in the combined standings, 298 thousandths from the top. Almost three tenths separate the Kawasaki rider from the Ducati Spaniard, but the six-time world champion improved his time trial in the afternoon session, getting closer to the two that precede him and thus recomposing the trio that is considered to be the one that will constantly fight for the title. .

The “first of the others” is Alex Lowes, who seems to have started on the right foot at Assen and signs the fourth time in the combined. The Kawasaki rider, once the physical problems have been put aside, is working on his feeling with the ZX-10RR and moves to 390 thousandths from the top at the end of Friday’s free practice. Behind him we find an excellent Iker Lecuona, author of a great performance in FP1. The Honda Spaniard has in fact placed second behind Bautista, but closes on Friday with the fourth time after the ninth time of the afternoon.

Fear for Lecuona precisely in FP2, in which he was the protagonist of a fall that had left him on the ground. The red flag was promptly displayed, which fortunately lasted for a few minutes. The driver got up almost immediately and, after a quick check, returned to the garage. On the other hand, the Friday of his teammate Xavi Vierge did not end with great satisfaction, only 15th at the end of the two free practice sessions.

Behind Lecuona is Garrett Gerloff, who once again shows himself to be particularly effective in free practice, but then has to capitalize in the race. The American is sixth and first of the independent pilots, but paying a delay of more than six tenths from Bautista. The GRT rider precedes Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who closes his Friday with the seventh time trial. 634 thousandths is the gap between the Romagna and the teammate who commands the free practice sessions, while Rinaldi is forced to chase. Andrea Locatelli also struggles, only ninth at the end of the first day. Between the two is placed Loris Baz, eighth in the saddle of the BMW of the Bonovo team. The Frenchman is the first of the representatives of the House of Monaco, but Scott Redding takes a big step forward, 11th with the M1000RR of the factory team. The British lost the top 10 by just 3 thousandths, in favor of Axel Bassani instead, who was tenth with the Ducati of the Motocorsa team.

The other BMW drivers stumble on a difficult day: Eugene Laverty does not go beyond the 21st time trial and is the protagonist of a bad crash in the morning session, fortunately without consequences. Also delayed the returning Michael van der Mark, in his first round of the season after the leg injury that kept him stationary for Aragon. On his home track, the Dutchman is 20th.

At Assen we also find Leon Haslam, riding the ZX-10RR of the Pedercini team. The Brit, who had four wild cards scheduled this year, is already on track for the Assen round, in which he was called to replace Loris Cresson. The Belgian and Lucio Pedercini’s structure have in fact interrupted their relationship with immediate effect and it is the Briton who will race this weekend. Haslam closes his Friday in fourteenth position.