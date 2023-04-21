After just over a month, the Superbike is back in action, taking to the track for the first day of the Assen round. The first two free practice sessions took place on the Dutch track, in the dry after yesterday’s rain but with cool temperatures. Alvaro Bautista dominated on Friday, starting from where he finished, i.e. from the top.

The reigning world champion is the fastest in both the first and second rounds, thus making himself a candidate as the driver to beat (not that there were any doubts). The Ducati rider goes to qualifying on Saturday with a time of 1’34”316, set in the afternoon and improved on the morning. Great start to the weekend for the Spaniard, who inflicts two tenths on the Kawasaki pair.

In fact, immediately behind Bautista we find Alex Lowes, who started off on the right foot in the Assen round. The Briton was the leader for a few minutes in FP2, only to settle for the second fastest time at the end of the session, the same position in the combined after the ninth fastest time in the morning. Lowes precedes teammate Jonathan Rea, second in FP1 and third in the afternoon session. The six-time world champion closes the first day behind the championship leader and his neighbor in the garage, paying 257 thousandths of a second from the leader.

Great performance by Dominique Aegerter on this Dutch Friday: the Swiss is the best of the independent riders and is certified in fourth time, just under three tenths behind Bautista. The weekend of the GRT Yamaha team begins with the right conditions, with Remy Gardner in fifth place. However, there are almost four tenths that separate the Australian from Bautista’s best time.

Michael van der Mark is also smiling, invigorated by the homely atmosphere. In fact, the Dutchman closes the first day of the Assen round in sixth position and is the fastest of the BMW riders. Although the German manufacturer still continues to struggle, van der Mark finds the twist and remains just under six tenths from the best time. Detached by only 37 thousandths from the BMW standard bearer we find an excellent Axel Bassani, seventh with the Ducati of the Motocorsa team.

Andrea Locatelli will seek redemption, who achieved his first podium in Assen but today doesn’t go beyond the eighth best time. However, the Bergamo native is faster than his teammate. In fact, Toprak Razgatlioglu closes the top 10 and pays well over seven and a half tenths behind his direct rival in the championship Bautista. The Turkish rider was also the protagonist of an episode that caused a red flag in the final stages of FP2: a crocodile-shaped balloon ended up on the track, grazing R1 number 54. Fortunately, no consequences, but the session was interrupted to remove it from the track . Among the official Yamaha pair is Garrett Gerloff, ninth with the BMW of the Bonovo team.

Complicated start to the round for Danilo Petrucci, who received the black flag in FP1 due to a malfunction of the transponder on his Barni team Ducati. The rider from Terni closes in 11th position in the combined. Friday also uphill for Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who does not go beyond the 14th time trial in the combined. The Romagna rider of the Aruba team remained just over a second from the lead in FP1, but the search for redemption in the afternoon session was not successful. A hydraulic problem on his Panigale V4R forced him to return to the pits, ending the session well in advance and with disappointment, as well as a burn on his right wrist.