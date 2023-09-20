After the “cold” Magny-Cours (which surprised everyone with decidedly summery weather), the Superbike returns to action this weekend in Aragon, where the temperatures promise to be warmer. For the third to last round of the season, Pirelli has decided to focus on a new soft compound front specification. The C0927 will thus debut at Motorland, with the aim of ensuring an even higher level of grip.

In total, the riders will have 66 tyres, 27 front and 39 rear. As regards the front, the choice can fall on the medium SC1, in the availability of 9 pieces per rider, or on the new development SC0 in specification C0927, available in the quantity of 6 pieces per rider. The latter is precisely the compound that will debut this weekend in Aragon.

As regards the rear, the solutions that were adopted at Magny-Cours have been confirmed. You will therefore have the standard super soft SCX compound and the B0800 development compound. The soft SC0 will also be available, while the C0004 development SCQ will be used for the Superpole and Superpole Race.

Pirelli tyres Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Giorgio Barbier, Pirelli Moto Racing Director, declares: “From a development point of view, in the Superbike class this season our efforts have concentrated above all on the extra soft rear, the SCQ, and on the brand new soft front, the SC0, which this fact represented an absolute novelty. In fact, until this year, Pirelli had never developed a SC0 compound tire for the front.”

“With the development carried out on the rear in the direction of softer solutions and the consequent introduction of compounds such as SCX and SCQ into the range, the need quickly emerged to work on a softer alternative also for the front which could offer a greater level of grip so as to balance that provided by the rear. The first specification we developed, B1148, gave good results but did not fully satisfy us so we decided to develop a new compound, C0927, which should ensure an even better level of grip. We will certainly try it in Aragón and then also in Portimão and at the end of the year we will decide whether to make it a standard solution or whether to continue development next season too”, concludes Barbier.