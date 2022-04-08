The wait is over, the engines come back on and the action begins again: Superbike is back and begins its 2022 season from Motorland, the scene of the inaugural appointment. The drivers took to the track for the first two free practice sessions of the Aragon round, which partly confirms what we had seen in the tests and gives us a first taste of what the values ​​on the field this weekend could be.

It is already a fight without discounts in the top positions, with Jonathan Rea not giving discounts and, in spite of the 65 on the windshield, he is the number one on this Spanish Friday. The Kawasaki rider signed the best time in the first session, then bowed to Alvaro Bautista in the second session, but the combined proves the six-time world champion right. 1’49 ”301 is the benchmark for the day, with the Ducati rider three tenths of a second behind.

Bautista, on his return to Ducati, seems to have hidden himself during the morning, placing himself “only” in fifth position, but climbing the slope in the afternoon, when he climbed to the top of the times table. In this way he remains ahead of the reigning world champion, who closes in third position on Friday. Toprak Razgatlioglu is in fact behind the first two, but the ranking is very short in terms of time trial and the Turkish of Yamaha pays 364 thousandths from the top.

The first three are therefore confirmed as the fittest, as well as the fourth: the “first of the others” is in fact Garret Gerloff, who even on the first Friday of the season proves to be able to place himself behind the three favorites. The American of the GRT team is the first of the independents and holds his own in the group, while remaining six tenths from the top. The Yamaha rider precedes Michael Ruben Rinaldi, who appeared more in difficulty than his teammate and fifth at the end of the opening day of the weekend. Alex Lowes also struggles more, with the sixth position accusing a delay of seven tenths from the neighbor in the box and leader on Friday.

The return as a starting rider to Superbike certainly cannot be defined as negative for Loris Baz, who at the end of the first day of the Aragon round is the first of the BMW riders. The Frenchman finished his Friday in seventh position and, despite being the first to go beyond the second late, he can be satisfied. In fact, Baz also precedes the official Yamaha standard bearer Andrea Locatelli, who started 2022 quietly and did not go beyond the eighth time trial.

Among the various confirmations of this day we also have a surprise: it is Roberto Tamburini. The Motoxracing team rider, making his Superbike debut as a starter, hoisted himself up to ninth position on his first Friday in the world championship. The gap from the top is just over a second, but certainly the debut is more than satisfactory. To close the top 10 we find the Honda of the other rookie Iker Lecuona, which in this way allows all the manufacturers to be in the top ten.

Phillip Oettl is 11th at the debut with the Ducati of the Go Eleven team and precedes an excellent Ilya Mikhalchyk. The Ukrainian was called to replace the injured Michael van der Mark in the BMW factory team, but he is absolutely not disfiguring, quite the contrary. 12th in the combined, in the second round he also managed to move to ninth position. Mikhalcyk also remains ahead of the most famous teammate Scott Redding, who in this first weekend as a BMW driver seems to be struggling enough and does not go beyond the 16th time in the combined.

Between the two BMW riders are Xavi Vierge, 13th with the official Honda, Axel Bassani, 14th on the Ducati of the Motocorsa team, and Eugene Laverty, equipped with the BMW M1000RR of the independent team Bonovo in 15th position. Lucas Mahias also struggled, who fell during FP1 fortunately without consequences, and only 17th in the combined ahead of Kohta Nozane, much more detached than his teammate Gerloff.

Followed by Luca Bernardi and Gabriele Ruiu, 19th and 20th respectively, with Christophe Ponsson in 21st position ahead of Oliver Konig, 22nd and Leandro Mercado, 22nd. Hafizh Syahrin and Loris Cresson, who remain at the back of the grid, close the group.