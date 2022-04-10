The sun welcomed the riders on the Aragon track, who gave everything in the Superpole Race, a race that opens the first round of the season on Sunday. In the sprint race it is Alvaro Bautista who prevails, returning to dominate two years after his last victory.

After a first tussle, the Ducati rider gave the break, passing under the checkered flag with a wide advantage over his pursuers. In this Superpole Race this time Jonathan Rea folded, forced to chase and engage in a fight with Toprak Razgatlioglu and a reinvigorated Michael Ruben Rinaldi. The Kawasaki rider had the upper hand in the last stages of the race, leaving the two to fight for the last position of the podium, decided on the photo finish.

In fact, a great duel ignited the final laps, with Rinaldi determined to put the wheels of his Panigale V4R ahead of those of the Yamaha number 1, but Toprak resisted despite the difficulties, grabbing the last step of the podium in a difficult weekend.

Wooden medal for Rinaldi, who in any case showed he could be part of the game and play it with the three big favorites. The Ducati rider precedes a good Andrea Locatelli, fifth with the other factory Yamaha, while Alex Lowes passes under the checkered flag in sixth position, after yesterday’s crash in Race 1.

The best of the independent riders is once again Axel Bassani, seventh ahead of a Honda that looks very good in the hands of Iker Lecuona, eighth in his first Superpole Race. The Spaniard precedes his teammate Xavi Vierge, while Garrett Gerloff closes the top 10.

Race to forget for BMW, who ends up on the ground with Ilya Mychalcyk, while the best is Eugene Laverty, 11th. Great step forward by Scott Redding, who passes under the checkered flag in 12th position and precedes the other M1000R of Loris Baz, 13th. Roberto Tamburini ends the Superpole Race in 15th position, while the other Italian Gabriele Ruiu is 19th.