Alvaro Bautista makes a mistake once, but then re-establishes the hierarchy: the reigning world champion, after beating his two rivals in this morning’s Superpole Race, replicated his success in Race 2, further increasing his lead in the championship. The Aruba.it rider wins victory number 53 and is the third most successful rider in Superbike history, only behind Carl Fogarty (59 wins) and Jonathan Rea (119 wins).

Bautista dominates ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, who limits the damage on a track not favorable to Yamaha and climbs onto the podium again. The Turk is second after an exhausting battle with his teammate Andrea Locatelli, who was very effective from the first corners but was only stopped by a problem with his bike, which forced him to return to the garage while smoking. The technical problem of the Bergamo driver allows Michael Ruben Rinaldi to climb onto the third step of the podium.

The Ducati rider, not particularly strong in the early stages, gained ground on the two Yamahas in front of him in the final stages and was an exceptional spectator of the internal duel between Razgatlioglu and Locatelli. Once out of the running, Andrea leaves the way open for Rinaldi, who tries to attack Toprak but then has to settle for third position at the checkered flag.

Jonathan Rea, on the other hand, was the author of a dull performance. The Kawasaki rider is fourth at the finish line but is 14 seconds behind the winner, almost transformed after the show of this morning’s Superpole Race. Behind the Northern Irishman there is Axel Bassani who crosses the finish line in fifth position and is the best of the independent drivers. The Motocorsa team rider redeems himself after this morning’s difficulties and precedes Philipp Oettl, the other independent Ducati rider, Goeleven standard bearer and seventh. Iker Lecuona fits in between the two, sixth with Honda.

HRC can smile at the end of the Aragon round, even in Race 2 it boasts both official riders in the top ten group with Xavi Vierge in eighth position. Closing out the top 10 are Remy Gardner and Garrett Gerloff, ninth and tenth respectively. The American is the best of the BMW drivers and precedes Michael van der Mark, 11th. The other official BMW rider Scott Redding is 14th behind Loris Baz, with the Frenchman preceded by Dominique Agerter, 12th.

Race 2 was complicated for Lorenzo Baldassarri, 16th at the finish line. Sunday afternoon to forget for the other Italians: Gabriele Ruiu retires and Danilo Petrucci breaks his engine in the early stages of Race 2, throwing away a good potential.