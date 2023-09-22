The World Superbike Championship has moved to Aragon, where the third to last event of the season will be held this weekend. On his home track, Alvaro Bautista appeared as the favorite and did not disappoint expectations, remaining more wait-and-see in the morning before scoring the big coup in the afternoon. Only eighth in FP1, the reigning world champion made his mark in FP2 with a 1’49″649 which allowed him to take the lead, outwitting his teammate.

What can be seen at Motorland on the first day of the weekend is Ducati dominance: in the first three positions we find the two Aruba standard bearers, with Bautista in the lead followed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi, and Danilo Petrucci, who continues to show more and more confidence with the Panigale V4R. The first three are within less than two tenths, making the difference over the rest of the group and proving that the Borgo Panigale team is at ease on the Aragonese track.

Jonathan Rea, who arrives at Aragon fresh from the announcement of a change of jersey for 2024, is fourth and takes three tenths of a second from the leader. The best time in the morning session isn’t enough for the Kawasaki rider (not yet), who once again is forced to chase and witness the difference that the Ducatis make on the track. Furthermore, the weekend already started with some difficulties for the “green” team Provec, which has Florian Marino among its ranks. The Frenchman, 16th at the end of the day, was called to replace Alex Lowes, who underwent surgery for a knee problem that occurred at Magny-Cours and was operated on, but not yet ready to return to the saddle.

If Ducati’s dominance is a confirmation, the surprise of the day is represented by Honda, in particular by Iker Lecuona. On his home track, the Spaniard was second in FP1 and then closed the Friday of the Aragon round with the fifth fastest time. The HRC standard bearer is almost seven tenths from the top and precedes Garrett Gerloff, sixth with the BMW of the Bonovo team and fresh from his renewal.

You have to scroll down to the seventh fastest time of the day to find a Yamaha: Toprak Razgatlioglu is the best representative of the Iwata manufacturer, but he shows great difficulties in his approach to the weekend and suffers a delay of more than a second from the leader and direct rival in the championship. In a weekend that could be decisive in terms of the title, the Aragon track seems to highlight the weak points of the R1, which even the Turk is struggling to manage.

The second of the Yamaha riders is Dominique Aegerter, ninth with the R1 of the GRT team. Xavi Vierge fits in between the two with the other Honda, while Andrea Locatelli closes the top 10 of the day. Philipp Oettl comes close to the top ten group but is 11th by just 50 thousandths with the Goeleven team’s Ducati. Axel Bassani also struggles in Aragon: the Motocorsa representative is the last of the Ducati representatives and doesn’t go beyond the 19th fastest time of the day. A season finale decidedly below expectations, when the announcement that brings him to Kawasaki in Rea’s place is expected in the short term.

The only BMW driver in the top 10 is the aforementioned Gerloff, while all the others are outside the top ten group: Loris Baz, whose future is still uncertain, is 13th and precedes the official duo with Michael van der Mark 14 ° ahead of Scott Redding, 15th and in pain due to an accident at home which left him with injuries. So do the Italians: Lorenzo Baldassarri is 17th and Gabriele Ruiu 21st.