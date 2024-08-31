World Superbike returns to action next week for the Magny-Cours round, but Dominique Aegerter will not be present. The GRT rider was injured in Austria while training for the French round and suffered several broken ribs and a lesion to his right shoulder in the accident.

The Yamaha GRT team reported the accident with an official note, explaining that the rider was transported to Switzerland, where he underwent medical examinations that confirmed the injuries. An operation was also necessary, which has the objective of stabilizing the fractures. From there, the recovery times can be defined, which however do not seem short.

Meanwhile, Aegerter will be forced to skip the Magny-Cours round next week and, in all likelihood, also the appointment in Cremona scheduled for mid-September. The driver himself confirmed his absence in France, wanting to reassure everyone after the accident by publishing a photo on his social media channels showing himself in the hospital.

“Hello everyone, I was unfortunately injured in a training accident in Austria while preparing for the rest of the season. I was flown to Switzerland where it was confirmed that I had several broken ribs and a torn right shoulder. I will undergo a stabilization procedure and the recovery time will be determined once the surgery is completed, but I will not be at Magny-Cours. I apologize to Yamaha, my team, my sponsors and all the fans,” read the caption of the photo published by Dominique Aegerter.

The GRT team has not provided any information on a possible replacement for the Swiss rider for the Magny-Cours round, also because the recovery times and the hypothetical return date of the rider are not well known.