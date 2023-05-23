The arm pump is a very common problem among the riders involved in the world championship, Dominique Aegerter has also suffered from it, who just recently underwent surgery to solve the syndrome that hardens the forearm and prevents good control the motorbike.

The Swiss went to San Marino after the tests carried out at Misano last week, where he was operated on by Dr. Alfredo Bitonti and the staff of the Clinica Mobile (still present in the factory-derived paddock). The arm pump interventions that the riders undergo are now routine, and so it was also for the Yamaha GRT rider, who decided to surgically resolve the problem.

The therapies implemented to relieve the pain served until the arm pump became of greater importance, so much so as to resort to the operation, which definitively solves the problem. Recovery times are relatively short and Dominique Aegerter will be regularly riding his Yamaha for the Misano round, scheduled for next week.

The pilot himself communicated the intervention, but he made the operation known several days later. With a post on Instagram, Aegerter not only let it be known that he underwent the surgery, but he also reassured everyone by stating that everything went well: “Arm pump operation! Thanks to Dr. Alfredo Bitonti and the entire team at the Nova Clinic and Clinica Mobile. Like many riders, I too struggled with forearm pain while riding the big bikes,” one reads on Instagram.

“After many different therapies, I decided to have surgery. Luckily, everything went well!” continues Aegerter in the description of the post, which contains photos inside the operating room during the surgery. “Scroll through the photos only if you are not sensitive to seeing the images of the operation”, concludes the Swiss pilot with irony.