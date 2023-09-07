On the eve of the Magny-Cours round, the 2024 Superbike world championship is taking ever more shape: after the announcement of Jonathan Rea in Yamaha and Nicolò Bulega in Ducati, it is the turn of the GRT team, which formalizes the renewal of its lineup. Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner will wear the colors of the Yamaha satellite team again next year, with renewed mutual trust.

Both rookies this year, the two are currently busy familiarizing themselves with the category. Dominique Aegerter made his debut this year as two-time Supersport world champion, while Remy Gardner moved to production-derived in 2023 from MotoGP. The Swiss and the Australian are respectively ninth and twelfth in the general standings. Some difficulties in the season so far, but the pair, thanks to their renewed trust, are ready to face this weekend’s Magny-Cours round.

Aegerter’s renewal had already been announced, however he had renewed his trust with the Yamaha group and now the confirmation of his stay in GRT has arrived. The renewal of the Australian is now official.

Remy Gardner says: “I’m really excited to announce my renewal with Yamaha for the 2024 season and believe we have a promising future together. Next will be my second year with the R1 and I couldn’t be happier with the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team. With one more year of experience under my belt, I have high hopes for our performance. I already feel at home, so it’s a great feeling to continue this journey, and I want to express my sincere gratitude to Yamaha for this fantastic opportunity.”

Andrea Dosoli, Road Racing Manager at Yamaha Motor Europe, said: “We are delighted to be able to announce the extension of our partnership with Remy and to finalize an unchanged rider line-up in the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team for the 2024 season. We are aware of the talent and the potential that Remy possesses and, although his debut season in WorldSBK has been somewhat uneven so far, we are confident that we can achieve our goals together for the rest of this season and next.”

“With Remy now on board, we look forward to what is shaping up to be an exciting 2024 season, which Yamaha will contest with an incredibly strong lineup, with the four riders riding for the Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK and GYTR GRT Yamaha teams. WorldSBK which count several world titles between them. This outstanding rider line-up comes with a significant responsibility for Yamaha, but we are committed to delivering a competitive package that matches the talent of our riders and have secured the necessary resources and support,” he concludes.