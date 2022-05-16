One month after the second round, Superbike is back on track for the third round of the season, on stage this weekend in Portugal. Estoril will host the production derivatives which in the first two race weekends have somewhat outlined the forces on the field: Bautista, Rea and Razgatlioglu made the difference on the others and the Lusitanian track could be a new confirmation.

Alvaro Bautista arrives in Estoril as a world leader, thanks to a very solid round at Assen in which he has shown that he can be in the game in world terms. The Bautista-Ducati duo is back, they don’t dominate like in 2019 but they show greater awareness, so much so that they are able to get the better of the duo who fought for the title last year.

There is obviously a lot of anticipation for Jonathan Rea, who started this 2022 as a pursuer and is chasing his seventh title to recover the scepter he gave last year. The Kawasaki rider will also be determined to redeem himself after the events in Assen, in which he was the protagonist of the contact with Toprak Razgatlioglu who knocked both out of the race in the second heat.

Just the reigning world champion comes to Portugal with the anger of a zero (the second consecutive in Race 2 in Assen). However, the Turkish of Yamaha is also on the hunt for his first success of the season, which is still struggling to arrive also due to an evident technical gap between his R1 and the two rival bikes. Toprak in Estoril will try to overtake Bautista and Rea, but will not have an easy life.

If the leading trio once again makes a difference on the others, when one or two fail, the others take advantage of it: Andrea Locatelli, after the beautiful weekend in Assen, will aim to confirm himself by trying to get into the fight of the top three, as well as Iker Lecuona, who scored his first podium with Honda in his debut season in the Netherlands. Michael Ruben Rinaldi, on the other hand, will seek redemption, but as always the fight in the middle of the group is very close.

The entire Estoril round can be followed live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD. It will start on Friday with the free practice sessions, and then arrive at the races on Saturday and Sunday. TV8 will broadcast Race 1 and Race 2 live, while the Superpole Race will be delayed, as usual. The times will be postponed by one hour from the usual due to the Portugal time zone.

