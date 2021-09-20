Superbike is heading towards the end of this season so hard-fought and full of twists. The first nine rounds gave us a continuous change at the top, with a very short ranking. Drivers and championship teams make a stop this weekend in Jerez de la Frontera, where the world championship battle will be renewed which sees Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea protagonists of a duel without discounts.

The Yamaha rider reaches the tenth round of the year as leader of the standings, with only one point clear of the reigning world champion, determined to get back on top and not leave until the end of the season. It will not be an easy task for either one or the other: on the others they make a huge difference, but between them the gap is more than thin.

The duel could include the Ducati riders, great protagonists in Barcelona. On paper, the Jerez track shouldn’t be too good for the Panigale V4R, but neither was the Montmelo. If in a world view it is now almost impossible to catch the top two in the standings, the drivers of the Borgo Panigale Red Team could still be the tip of the balance in the fight between Rea and Razgatlioglu, which is played on the edge of thousandths and with a margin of error. reduced to a minimum.

The entire Jerez round will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD starting with the first free practice session on Friday. The times return to the usual ones after last week’s concurrence with the MotoGP at Misano, so you can follow everything according to the times shown below. As usual, TV8 will broadcast the weekend races starting on Saturday.

