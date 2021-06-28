Superbike is back to where it all began: the first race of the factory-derived world championship was held on the Donington track 31 years ago and, after a year of absence from the calendar, the British track returns to host the riders and teams that will continue to do battle.

Jonathan Rea arrives on his home track as world leader, but with only 20 points ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu, in great shape in this first part of the season and determined to mend the gap again on the track where he won his first podium in Superbike in 2019. If the world championship now seems to be a question between the Kawasaki rider and the Yamaha rider, the others should not be forgotten.

Ducati arrives in Great Britain on the strength of Michael Ruben Rinaldi’s triumph at Misano and ready to redeem itself with a Scott Redding who left Romagna disappointed. The Briton will try not to lose further ground in the standings on his home track, which will welcome the public for a gradual return to normality.

The Donington Round will also test the other teams, returning from two days of testing on the Navarra Circuit, useful not only to learn about the new track that has entered the calendar this year, but also to gather information in view of the fourth round of the season scheduled this weekend.

Weekend that promises to be intense as regards the world championship fight, but less full of appointments, since only Superbike is involved. The Supersport and Supersport 300 classes are on the other hand ‘at rest’ and we will see the full platoon again in Assen, at the end of July.

The entire round of Donington will be broadcast live on Sky Sport MotoGP HD starting on Friday with the first free practice. TV8 will instead only broadcast the races and will start its coverage from Saturday. We also remind you that due to the time zone, free practice, superpole and races are postponed by an hour.

SKY SPORT MOTOGP HD PROGRAMMING

Friday 2 July

Free Practice 1 SBK: 10: 00-10: 45

Free Practice 2 SBK: 16: 00-16: 45

Saturday 3rd July

SBK Superspole: 12: 10-12: 25

Race 1 SBK: 15:00

Sunday 4th July

Superpole Race SBK: 12:00

Race 2 SBK: 15:00

TV PROGRAMMING8

Saturday 3rd July

Race 1 SBK: 15:00

Sunday 4th July

Superpole Race: 14:00 (delayed)

Race 2 SBK: 15:00