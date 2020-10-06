SBI Recruitment 2020: There are only two days left in the last date of application for 92 vacancies for the post of Specialist Officer (SBI SO Recruitment) in State Bank of India (SBI). The last date for application is 8 October. If any interested candidate has not yet applied, he should apply immediately. For these posts, one can apply online by visiting sbi.co.in/careers from today. The posts which have been filled include recruitment, manager, deputy manager, data trainer, data translator, senior consultant analyst, assistant general manager, data protection officer and risk specialist. SBI has issued five types of notifications for all these recruitments.

SBI SO Recruitment 2020: details of posts

Recruitment Notifications in Advertisement No. CRPD / SCO / 2020-21 / 22

– Deputy Manager (Data Scientist) – 11 vacancy

– Manager (Data Scientist) – 11 vacancies

– Deputy Manager (System Officer) – 05

Recruitment carried out in advertisement number CRPD / SCO / 2020-21 / 21

– Risk Specialist Sector Scale III – 05

– Risk Specialist Sector Scale II – 05

– Portfolio Management Specialist Scale II – 03

– Risk Specialist Credit Scale II – 02

– Risk Specialist Credit Scale III – 02

– Risk Specialist Enterprise Scale I-01

– Risk Specialist and AS Scale – III – 04

Recruitment Notifications in Advertisement No. RPD / SCO-DPO / 2020-21 / 23

– Data Protection Office – 01

Recruitment carried out in advertisement number CRPD / PDRF / 2020-21 / 24

Doctoral Research Fellowship – 05

Recruitment carried out in advertisement number CRPD / PDRF / 2020-21 / 25

– Data Trainer – 01

– Data Translator – 01

– Senior Consultant Analyst – 01

– Assistant General Manager – 01

Recruitment carried out in advertisement number CRPD / SCO / 2020-21 / 26

– Deputy Manager (Security) – 28

– Manager (Retail Products) – 05

For details related to the eligibility, age limit and selection of the above posts, you can click on the link given below.

Notification links

CRPD / SCO-RMD / 2020-21 / 21

CRPD / SCO-RMD / 2020-21 / 22

CRPD / SCO-RMD / 2020-21 / 23

CRPD / SCO-RMD / 2020-21 / 24

CRPD / SCO-RMD / 2020-21 / 25

CRPD / SCO-RMD / 2020-21 / 26

For more information visit www.sbi.co.in.