The country’s largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers. SBI has said that Cyber ​​Criminals can target them on WhatsApp. SBI has shared details about the scam in a post on its official Twitter account. Let us tell you everything about this.In a Twitter post, SBI has warned that cybercrimes are approaching customers through WhatsApp calls and messages. It is important that customers do not respond to WhatsApp calls or messages coming from an unknown number.

The fraudsters who make calls through WhatsApp get lured into their trap by luring customers. These frauds ask the customer to win a lottery or prize. They then ask the customer to call a fake SBI number.

Cybercriminals tell the customer that sharing details is mandatory to get the award money. Money will be transferred to his account through these details. SBI has clearly told its customers that the company is not running any lottery scheme or lucky draw. Nor is the bank offering any kind of gift. SBI has warned that these Criminals are setting up such a trap to trap customers and loot their money.

Customers are advised not to rely on these fake calls or forwarded messages on WhatsApp. Frauds are looking for customers to make a mistake so that they can be implicated. It is worth noting that SBI never asks its customers personal information or bank details through email / SMS / call / WhatsApp call.