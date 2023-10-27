Participants will have access to:

four halls with lectures, seminars, discussions and other activities;

networking locations – at the festival there will be thousands of entrepreneurs who will be able to get to know each other in the exciting format of business games;

workshops and master classes from top speakers – entrepreneurs will analyze specific business cases, and participants will be able to ask questions to mentors and immediately receive answers;

interactive and entertainment areas – the organizers have prepared several areas with secret activities;

open microphone – a platform for short speeches by entrepreneurs with unusual cases;

food court areas with dishes from local entrepreneurs;

evening program with musical surprise.

The founder of the YouDo service Denis Kutergin, the creator of the Otvet.Co project Veronika Sidorova, and the head of the VkusVill project will speak at the Business Fest. Practice” Evgeny Shchepin, founder of the PR bureau Done Media Elvira Galimova, co-owner of the Oh Beautybar store Anastasia Polyanskaya and other speakers.

Business Fest will be held exclusively in an offline format – there will be no broadcasts from events. Live participation will allow entrepreneurs to feel the atmosphere of the business festival, become part of the event that is being talked about, experience vivid emotions from informal meetings with interesting people, and be inspired by stories from real business practice.

To participate in the “Business Fest” you need to register. Festival participants in Moscow can register Herein St. Petersburg – Here.

