Sberbank announced an increase in deposit rates in the coming days

Sberbank will raise rates on some deposits in the coming days. This was reported by the press service of the credit institution.

The bank indicated that in this way they want to make deposit offers even more profitable for customers. The reason for the increase was the increase in the key rate of the Central Bank.

At a meeting on September 15, the Central Bank raised the rate to 13 percent. The increase was the third in a row since July 2023. Prior to this, the regulator kept the rate at 7.5 percent for several months.

The head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, explained the increase in the key rate with the desire to stop the increase in inflation, as well as inflation expectations.