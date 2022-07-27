Sberbank will change the cost of transaction notifications by 10 rubles

Sberbank will change the cost of transaction notifications from August 1. The service will be 10 rubles more expensive. However, depending on the type of card, its cost can vary from 40 to 70 rubles per month, or even remain free.

“The increase in the cost occurs for the first time in 20 years of the existence of the service and will amount to 10 rubles. It is associated with a doubling of business volume over the past five years: both the transaction activity of customers and the number and types of messages sent have increased, ”commented the situation in Sberbank.

The service will remain free for credit and some premium cards.

When subscribing to SberPrime+, notifications about SberCard transactions will also become free. You can also save on this service if you store on SberCard from 150,000 rubles or spend from 75,000 rubles monthly.

Even after the tariff increase, notifications from Sberbank are no higher than those of other banks or even cheaper. will still cost at the level of other banks or cheaper. At the same time, competitors do not have the possibility of a discount on notifications for the social category of citizens or the possibility of free information on credit cards.

Experts believe that the increase in payment for the service will have a positive effect and the Russians will even benefit from this.

“Ultimately, this raises the level of the competitive environment, forcing banks to offer options and bonuses that are beneficial to customers,” Andrey Barkhota, an expert in the banking market, said in an interview with Gazeta.ru.

The client can always disable the notification service from the bank and receive free of charge only technical codes to confirm contactless transactions. But experts do not consider such savings the best solution.

After all, the bank sends information not about recent purchases and transfers, but also about risky transactions on deposits. For example, notifications are received about write-offs, opening or closing of a power of attorney, which allows you to keep the situation with finances under control.

Banking market expert Andrei Barkhota expressed confidence that the increase in the cost of notifications will not be a reason to refuse them. And the tariff change itself was a predictable step and long overdue.

“It is impossible not to pay attention to the increase in the costs of Russian banks, especially in the category of high-tech services, where banks use electronic communication services, communication and server equipment. Obviously, the cost of such services should have increased for customers. Despite the increase in costs, prompt informing customers about completed transactions in the current conditions is of the highest priority, since it allows you to prevent or disavow the actions of fraudsters that have become more active lately,” he is sure.

According to the expert, the increased fees for notifications will force customers with multiple cards to optimize their number. People will choose the most favorable conditions and, possibly, make more efficient use of their money.