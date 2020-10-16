A new way of deceiving bank customers has appeared – now scammers call on behalf of a representative of the prosecutor’s office and convince the client to transfer funds to a special account. This was reported in Sberbank on Friday, October 16.

“For example, a fraudster reports on investigative actions against bank employees and says that tomorrow at a certain time the client will receive a call from the prosecutor’s office. And then the “representative of the prosecutor’s office” convinces the client to transfer the money to a “special account”, which, of course, belongs to the fraudster “, – the words of the employee of the credit organization “RIA News”…

The vast majority of fraudulent transactions are conducted using social engineering methods. This year, the activity of cybercriminals has increased significantly, the bank noted.

Since the beginning of 2020, Sberbank has recorded almost 2.9 million customer requests for fraudulent attempts – their number has more than doubled compared to 2019.

Earlier, on October 13, it was reported that every fifth fact of theft in Russia is associated with theft of funds from a bank account.

As noted in the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation, according to the results of January-August 2020, 107.2 thousand such incidents were detected – an increase in this type of crime was noted in 35 constituent entities of the country.