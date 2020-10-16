Sberbank on Friday, October 16, told about a new scheme of telephone fraud. For example, attackers call Russians on behalf of the prosecutor’s office and ask to transfer money to a special account.

According to the organization, fraudsters inform their victims about some investigative actions inside the bank and warn of an upcoming call, allegedly from the prosecutor’s office.

“And then the” representative of the prosecutor’s office “convinces the client to transfer the money to a” special account “, which, of course, belongs to the fraudster,” Sberbank is quoted as saying “RIA News“.

So, since the beginning of the year, almost 2.9 million customer complaints have been received about attempts to deceive, this is more than twice compared to 2019, the organization noted.

At the same time, it is noted that during this period Sberbank managed to prevent the theft of 40 billion rubles of customers, while for the entire last year this amount amounted to 39.7 billion rubles.

On October 13, the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation said that every fifth fact of theft in Russia is associated with theft of funds from a bank account.

In total, in the period from January to August 2020, 107.2 thousand such incidents were detected, which is twice as much as last year. The growth of this kind of crimes was noted in 35 constituent entities of the country, the department added.