Sberbank began paying dividends for 2019. About it reports press service of the company. The total amount of dividends will amount to 422.4 billion rubles – a record amount not only for the bank, but for the entire Russian stock market. Since the government is the largest shareholder of the credit institution, half of the amount will go to the country’s budget.

211.2 billion rubles will go to the federal budget

Professional participants in the securities market and nominee shareholders received payments no later than ten business days from the time the register was closed, that is, until October 19. To other shareholders registered in the register, payments will be made by November 10, that is, no later than 25 working days after the date of the register closing.

The Russian Ministry of Finance closed the deal to buy a controlling stake in the largest Russian bank in April 2020. As a result, the department received 50 percent of the authorized capital, or 52.32 percent of the total number of voting shares. The central bank, the previous owner, has one ordinary voting share left. In September, at a meeting of the new Sberbank supervisory board, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov was elected its chairman.

One ordinary or preferred share of Sberbank accounts for 18.7 rubles of dividends. In total, they will spend 50 percent of the net profit under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) for 2019.

This is the first time such a cut-off level for a credit institution has been applied in Russia, although the Ministry of Finance insists that all state-owned companies give shareholders half of their net profit.

18,7 rubles of dividends per share of Sberbank

For the first time, the Supervisory Board of Sberbank announced its intention to pay record dividends in March. But in April, the central bank recommended that credit institutions wait with a final decision due to the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Among other things, the regulator proposed a complete rejection of them. Against this background, Sberbank postponed the annual meeting, scheduled for May, in the end it took place on September 25. But even before him, in August, the head of Sberbank, German Gref, after a meeting of the supervisory board, said that the credit institution would keep its dividend plans. At the same time, he stressed that at that time he did not know a single bank in the world that would agree to give to shareholders half of the net profit in 2020.

The law on the federal budget for 2020 provided for receipts from Sberbank’s dividends in the amount of 217.1 billion rubles. Thus, despite all the difficulties, the bank almost met these parameters.

The previous record for dividends in Russia was set by Gazprom. At the end of 2018, he paid out 383.2 billion rubles. This year, the Russian export gas monopoly, which is suffering record losses in recent years due to a decline in exports and a collapse in fuel prices, will pay slightly less – 360.8 billion.

Private Lukoil and Norilsk Nickel set their own records in 2020, but their figures – 379.8 and 323.6 billion rubles, respectively – are less than those of Sberbank. On the whole, the companies in the mining and metallurgical sectors have traditionally remained the record holders in terms of dividends in Russia.

Meanwhile, in August, the government, given the market situation, allowed VTB, the second-largest Russian bank, to pay not 50 percent of its net profit, but only 10 percent for dividends. As a result, its shareholders will receive no more than 100 billion rubles, as planned, but about 20 billion.

A year ago, Sberbank paid out 361.4 billion rubles in dividends to shareholders. This is less than this year, not only in absolute terms, but also in terms of the share of income – it was 43.5 percent of IFRS.

Dividends from state-owned companies will help finance budget spending. For example, Sberbank alone will be able to build 280 new schools for 1,100 children, give maternity capital to 400 thousand Russian families and pay old-age pensions to a million Russian pensioners for a year.

In May, BCG announced the Value Creators rating, according to which Sberbank was recognized as the most efficient bank in the world in creating shareholder value over the past five years.