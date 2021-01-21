Every fifth Russian driver, stuck in a traffic jam, calls relatives or at work, and 14% listen to audiobooks. This is evidenced by the results of a joint study by the companies “SberAuto” and “SberSvuk”, published on January 21.

“According to the survey, 22% of drivers use forced waiting for calls to relatives or at work. The most popular activity was listening to music (87%) “, – leads “RIA News” research results.

In addition, Russians in a traffic jam often sing (12%), listen to podcasts (7%), “get very angry” (6%), and also watch movies or videos on YouTube, read social networks and the media, play on their smartphones, dance, sew. and reflect on life.

Some drivers are not distracted from the road, even in a traffic jam. Several people answered that there are no traffic jams in their city or that there are always detour options.

Earlier, on January 18, after a snowfall in Moscow, traffic jams of six points arose on the roads. On the evening of January 14, traffic jams on the roads of the capital reached nine points.

According to the deputy mayor of the city, Petr Biryukov, in Moscow since January 14, more than half of the monthly norm of precipitation has fallen in several days, over 1 million cubic meters have been exported to the capital’s snow-melting points. m of snow. The official noted that about 65 thousand workers and at least 11 thousand units of special equipment remove the snow.