Experts predicted an increase in new cases of COVID-19 in Russia by April 15. This is evidenced by the graph of the spread of the disease, created by the analysts of the portal “SberIndex»On the basis of a mathematical model, taking into account the degree of observance of sanitary measures by the Russians.

So, according to calculations, the daily increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the country will begin to increase from April 4 to 8,650, which is 198 more than the previous day. Then, as analysts expect, the daily number of new cases detected in the country will increase by 570 per day and by April 15 will reach 15 thousand per day.

The experts made their forecast on the basis of an epidemiological simulator using the SEIR mathematical model, which can be used to describe the dynamics of the spread of the disease.

On the eve of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Tatyana Golikova said that the situation with the spread of coronavirus in the regions of the country tends to stabilize. At the same time, she did not rule out seasonal fluctuations in the incidence rate in April and May.

She stressed that vaccination is the key to a stable situation. The Deputy Prime Minister also urged Russians to think about and get vaccinated, noting the importance of this step for maintaining health.

On March 30, the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation Tatyana Semenova announced the possibility of a third wave of a pandemic in Russia. According to her, this is indicated by the incidence rates of COVID-19.

However, in turn, the head of the department of the Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, Vadim Pokrovsky, expressed confidence that a surge in the incidence of COVID-19 is not expected in Russia. He pointed to the rate of growth of the immune layer, both due to those who had been ill and due to those who were vaccinated.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus in Russia began on January 18. Everyone is invited to be vaccinated with Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center, free of charge.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8-800-2000-112.