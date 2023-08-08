Sberbank among the last banks raised the mortgage rate after the increase in the rate of the Central Bank

Sberbank refused to hold the mortgage rate, becoming the last among the largest credit institutions to react in this way to the increase in the key rate of the Central Bank (CB). The decision is announced on the bank’s website.

Bank representatives stressed that the credit institution has kept mortgage rates unchanged for the longest time on the market, but an external factor forces us to reconsider this position on this issue. “Current market conditions force us to adjust rates by 0.8 percentage points from August 8. under basic mortgage programs,” the press service said, adding that the bank makes sure that the purchase of housing remains affordable for compatriots.

It follows from the statement that for programs with state support, which make up more than half of all Sberbank loans, the rates will remain unchanged. In addition, from August 4, the bank reduced the rate on three preferential programs from developers as part of subsidies. “Under the State Support program, the minimum interest rate is 6 percent, for the Family Mortgage — 4 percent, for the Mortgage for IT — 3 percent,” the press service said.

According to the bank, from August 9, it is planned to increase credit limits for state support programs in Sberbank, which will expand the choice of real estate for buyers.

For bank customers, another bonus is a promotion that is valid until September 2023: until September 30, 2023, bank customers will receive up to four percent of the monthly mortgage payment with SberSpasbo bonuses, as well as a 3 percent discount on new buildings on the Domclick housing search service. This, according to the press service, will make it possible to compensate for the forced correction of base rates.

Earlier it was reported that the Bank of Russia worsened its inflation forecast. The revision is due to the fact that, against the backdrop of a sharp weakening of the ruble in recent months, price growth in Russia has accelerated, and the current inflation rate has already exceeded four percent in annual terms. At the same time, unlike previous quarters, the growth in the cost of not only services, but also goods accelerated, the Central Bank emphasizes.