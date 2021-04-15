Sberbank announced a reduction in the rate under the preferential mortgage program. A loan for housing can be taken at 5.75 percent per annum. About it reported press service of the credit institution.

Compared to the standard rate of 6.05 percent per annum, the new figure has decreased by 0.35 percentage points. A loan at a reduced rate can be issued when registering a transaction in electronic form. With subsidies from the developer, the rate will be from 0.1 percent per annum.

Sberbank praised the work of the preferential program, noting that it supported the real estate market and the construction sector. “Over the year, we have repeatedly improved the program, and now we are lowering rates – we are confident that this will help many Russians to purchase housing on favorable terms until the massive completion of the program – July 1, 2021,” said Kirill Tsarev, Deputy Chairman of the Bank’s Management Board.

According to the credit organization, it is possible to obtain a mortgage loan on preferential terms. Its maximum amount is limited: in Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region it reaches 12 million rubles, and in other regions of the country – up to 6 million rubles. The down payment on the loan is 15 percent of the value of the property.

