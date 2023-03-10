Since the beginning of the year, Sberbank has begun testing a system of increased limits for card purchases — the transaction amount can now exceed 1,000 rubles. On March 10, reports RBC with reference to a representative of a credit institution.

“Increasing the limit makes it possible to make the payment experience of customers even more convenient while unconditionally maintaining the level of security of transactions, which also meets market standards,” the source said.

A representative of the credit institution said that during testing, Sber terminals would accept both their own contactless cards and cards from other banks. At the same time, he did not specify the share of terminals in which this function is implemented, and the maximum amount of a purchase that can be made without entering a PIN code.

According to an RBC correspondent, some Sberbank POS terminals in Moscow no longer require a code for purchases over 2,000 rubles, but for purchases over 3,000 rubles, you still have to enter a PIN.

Earlier, on March 9, it became known that the number of retail clients of Sberbank reached 107 million people. Since the beginning of the year, this indicator has grown by 300 thousand. The number of corporate clients has also increased – up to 3 million.