Sberbank confirmed an increase in mortgage rates from May 7. The change in conditions was reported to RBC in the press service of Sberbank.

According to the data on the bank’s website, as of May 6, the mortgage rate for finished housing is 7.3 percent, for the purchase of housing under construction (taking into account the preferential rates for state programs) – from 4.1 percent.

The information that Sberbank will raise rates on mortgage loans was also confirmed to RBC by a specialist in the call center of the DomClick service, through which applications for mortgages are submitted to Sberbank. According to the credit institution, the increase will be 0.4 percentage points. from the current base rates on mortgages for finished housing, loans for new buildings, loans for building a house and buying a garage. An exception is the State Support 2020 program.

“Since the key rate of the Bank of Russia has been increasing for the last two months, Sberbank has decided to change the conditions for a number of its products in accordance with market trends,” the representative of the credit institution explained. However, he said, this will not affect clients who have already received approval for mortgage applications.

In April, the president and chairman of the board of Sberbank, German Gref, said in an interview with RBC that an increase in interest rates on loans would occur if the Bank of Russia again tightens monetary policy.

In early March, the Central Bank proposed options for regulating mortgage lending at floating rates. The specialists took into account international experience in this area and formulated six scenarios. Among them was a complete ban on lending to individuals at floating rates.

The preferential mortgage program was launched in April 2020. Then Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a corresponding decree, according to which it was possible to purchase housing in new buildings. Six months later, the authorities announced that the program would run until July 1, 2021. Soon, Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Marat Khusnullin spoke about his intention to fight for the further extension of the preferential mortgage.