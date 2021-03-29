Sberbank said that their joint venture with Mail.ru (MRG) is actively and successfully developing, and the bank and the Internet holding are equal partners in it. For example, a credit institution on Monday, March 29, commented to Izvestiya about plans to split assets with the company as part of a common O2O business.

It is noted that the cost of the joint companies Sberbank and MRG has already far exceeded the funds invested in them.

“MRG has expertise in creating complex IT solutions, custom digital products, and is now our equal partner in the O2O joint venture,” Sberbank said.

At the same time, it is emphasized that Sberbank is creating its own ecosystem, which is able not only to offer customers a number of high-quality services developing in close integration, but also to compete with the global IT giants.

“All our digital assets, such as Sber ID, Sber Spasibo, Sber Prime and others, are developing in synergy with each other,” the message says.

Mail.ru, in turn, declined to comment.

Earlier in the day the newspaper Financial Times citing sources close to the situation, she said that Sberbank and MRG are planning to divide the assets of their joint venture. According to the newspaper, the reason for this was the disagreement in views on the strategy for reducing losses and further business development.

At the beginning of March, the details of the failed transaction between Sberbank and Ozon became known. Thus, Forbes reported that, according to its sources, the parties did not agree on a price: the bank was ready to pay $ 1.4 billion for the company, but the marketplace bargained for $ 2.1 billion. In addition, Sberbank insisted on rebranding and changing fintech -services.