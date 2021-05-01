Fraud under the pretext of disconnecting Russia from SWIFT is a type of scheme using social engineering methods, Sberbank told Izvestia.

The bank stressed that the attackers only change the scenarios, adapting to the current agenda.

“We recommend all clients to be vigilant and not to disclose passwords and codes from SMS to anyone,” the credit institution said.

Earlier on Friday, Izvestia reported that fraudsters began to call customers of Russian banks and ask them to name all card details, including CVC, as well as a code from an SMS, so that their Visa or Mastercard would not be blocked if the RF was allegedly disconnected from SWIFT …

The Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications (SWIFT) is an international interbank system for data transmission and payments, to which more than 11 thousand of the largest organizations are connected in almost all countries of the world.

On April 29, it became known that the European Parliament (EP) adopted a resolution calling for sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, as well as disconnecting Russia from SWIFT in the event of an aggravation of the situation in Ukraine. The document noted that the EU “must understand that the cost of such a violation of international rights and norms will be serious.”

State Duma Deputy Ruslan Balbek, in turn, said that this document is not a resolution, but a report on the work done to the American senior. He stressed that it is no secret to anyone that the European Parliament is “subject to the mania of Russophobia.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted on April 28 that the country has a base for creating its own analogue of SWIFT. According to Lavrov, there should be a guarantee against damage that, in theory, could be additionally caused by third parties.

