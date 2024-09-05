Sberbank Deputy Chairman Popov: Housing prices in Russia will not change until the end of 2025

Housing prices in Russia will not change until the end of 2025. The probability of a decrease in real estate prices in the near future was assessed by Sberbank Deputy Chairman Anatoly Popov, reports “RIA Novosti”.

“Our medium-term forecasts until the end of 2025 are that prices will remain at approximately current levels. We do not expect any decline or growth,” Popov said.